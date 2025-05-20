2027: Former Imo Gov Udenwa Rejects PDP Coalition Talks

Share

Former Governor of Imo State, Achike Udenwa, has voiced strong opposition to ongoing discussions about the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) forming a coalition with other political parties ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Udenwa emphasized that such coalition talks are only surfacing due to the internal crisis currently plaguing the PDP.

The former governor made these remarks during an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday.

His comments come in the wake of reports suggesting that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar may have offered a vice-presidential slot to Labour Party leader Peter Obi as part of a proposed single-term coalition ticket for 2027.

Udenwa, a respected voice within the PDP and a key figure in Nigeria’s political landscape, argued that once the party resolves its internal conflicts, the idea of a coalition would become irrelevant.

“The PDP, which is the leading opposition party, is in a present crisis. As soon as this crisis is over — and I believe it will be — the issue of coalition will not arise,” Udenwa stated.

While acknowledging that a coalition could become necessary if the PDP remains in its current state of disarray, he maintained that such arrangements should not be the party’s long-term strategy.

“Even if PDP continues to be in the dilemma it finds itself today, I believe a coalition can work to some extent. The APC has performed so poorly that Nigerians are seeking an alternative. If that alternative is a coalition, so be it.”

Despite this concession, Udenwa was firm in his belief that the PDP should focus on rebuilding from within, rather than forming potentially unstable alliances.

“In my view, coalition is not the best option. The best option is for PDP to rediscover itself as the leading opposition party. Other parties can then coalesce into it or cooperate under the PDP platform. Not just a coalition where individuals pursue personal ambitions.”

Udenwa’s comments have added to the growing debate over opposition strategy ahead of the high-stakes 2027 general elections, as political stakeholders weigh the viability of a united front against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

