2027: Five PDP Govs Calls On Atiku To Support El-Rufai/Obi Ticket

Five governors of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have reportedly firmed up plans with the party’s presidential candidate in the last elections, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to sink the party in favour a Nasir El-Rufai/Peter Obi ticket in the 2027 Presidential Election.

El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna State recently called for alliance and coalition across political divides, which critics have interpreted as a conclusion on his part that he would not pursue his 2027 political ambition on a PDP ticket.

He has met Atiku Abubakar several times in recent weeks in a new-found relationship that heightened when they jointly paid a condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman and Niger Delta Chieftain, Edwin Clark last week.

A source familiar with the development but who is not authorised to speak on the matter disclosed that “Atiku and el-Rufai have perfected plans with at least five PDP governors to rest the PDP so that the party does not pose an additional layer of threat to them wresting power from the APC (All Progressive Congress) and President (Bola) Tinubu.

“They have realised the importance of not repeating the mistake of 2023 when they diluted votes among PDP, Labour Party and NNPP. So, their thinking is that they need to dismantle the PDP in favour of any political party they decide to use for the el-Rufai/Obi ticket. That way, the PDP will not be strong enough to take away votes that should come to the alliance.

“In fact, the preference is for the PDP not to be in a state where its name or logo makes it to the ballot paper. That will help voters focus on the el-Rufai/Obi alternative that the coalition is presenting to Nigerians as a replacement for the Tinubu government,” the source explained.

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, is reported to be spearheading the five governors that have committed to further fragmenting the PDP based on his soured relationship with his predecessor and prominent leader of the party, Nyesom Wike, who is serving in the APC government as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Another source said, “Fubara needed no persuading to lead the charge since he clearly sees the handwriting on the wall that there is no future for him in the PDP given Wike’s strong influence.

“I suspect Fubara thinks he can ride of the kind of populist following Peter Obi had in 2023 to retain power as Rivers Governor. So, he has persuaded other PDP governors with similar challenges to support a contrived end for the PDP.

“Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri, is another person that would play significant role in what they want to achieve. There is also a second term PDP governor in the north-east who has committed to the project with two other second term governors who have insisted that their participation must be rewarded with grade ministerial positions if they help the el-Rufai/Obi succeed,” the source stated.

