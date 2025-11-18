2027: First To 8th Delta Assembly Lawmakers Endorse Tinubu, Oborevwori

At an extraordinary session, serving and former lawmakers of the 1st to 8th in Delta State have adopted President Bola Tinubu and Governor Sheriff Oborevwori as their sole candidates for the presidential and governorship elections in 2027.

The special session was presided over by the incumbent Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Emomotimi Dennis Guwor. The legislators passed a vote of implicit confidence on the duo for delivering on the mandate that produced them in 2023 and for promoting good governance with their ‘Renewed Hope for MORE Agenda’.

The sitting was a maiden edition of the Delta State House of Assembly Speaker’s Annual Leadership Series, with the theme: Leadership Dynamics in the Delta State House of Assembly: ‘Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’, was to build a harmonious consensus in the face of diverse, complex, and competing interests in the Legislature for inclusive governance in Delta State.