2027: Finally, Obi Breaks Silence On Meger With PDP, NNPP

Share

Contrary to the speculations making rounds, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has said there is no yet merger deal with the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), or any other party.

The former Governor of Anambra State made this clarification while speaking at a press conference on the state of the nation on Thursday, January 2 in Abuja.

According to the economic expert, no agreement has been established with other political parties yet.

Obi, however, called on all lovers of Nigeria in the political space to come together in 2027 and defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he accused of mismanaging the country’s resources.

READ ALSO

Also, the economist described the security situation in the country as unfortunate, saying Nigerians die needlessly due to banditry, terrorism, and kidnapping-for-ransom.

He said the level of corruption in Nigeria remained high and so is the cost of governance which has led to an astronomical increase in public debt.

Obi claimed the Tunubu administration willfully mismanaged public funds in 2024 through incessant foreign travel.

Share

Please follow and like us: