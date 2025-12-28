2027: FG Cannot Allow Akume–Alia Rift To Fester – Shettima

The Federal Government has broken its silence on the lingering political rift between the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, and his political protégé, Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, declaring that the discord cannot be allowed to fester as the 2027 general elections approach.

Vice President Kashim Shettima made this known yesterday while speaking at the wedding ceremony of the son of the SGF, Master Samuel Aondoakura Akume, held in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the event, Shettima said the Tinubu administration was closely watching developments in Benue State, which he described as too important for the Federal Government to “toy with.”

He warned that allowing the strained relationship between Akume and Governor Alia to worsen would have grave consequences not only for Benue State but also for the entire North-Central region.

“Benue is too important for us to toy with. What binds us together supersedes everything. If this relationship goes asunder, it is the people of Benue State who will suffer, and indeed the entire North-Central will suffer,” Shettima said.

The Vice President vowed to personally intervene to resolve the crisis and restore political harmony in the state.

“I have a moral obligation as a leader of the party in the North to work on this relationship and repair the damage,” he added.

Shettima described Senator Akume as a seasoned public servant who has “paid his dues,” recounting his long years of service to the nation.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje once held this mantle, and now it has been handed to Distinguished Senator George Akume. He has served as Protocol Officer, Permanent Secretary, Governor of Benue State for eight years, spent 12 years in the National Assembly, served as Senate Minority Leader, Minister, and now SGF. This is why I call him a cat with nine lives,” he said.

He noted that while Akume had previously installed and parted ways with several governors, the Federal Government would not allow his relationship with the current “transformative governor,” Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to collapse.

“He enthrones a governor, falls out with him, installs another, and so on. But we will not allow the relationship between him and Governor Alia to go asunder,” Shettima stated.

In his remarks, Senator Akume acknowledged that he had played a role in the emergence of three governors in the state, Gabriel Suswam, Samuel Ortom, and now Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia describing them as “wonderful people” and thanking God for His blessings upon his life.

Akume urged the people of Benue State to continue praying for Governor Alia to succeed, noting that the progress of the state depended on unity and collective support.

He also appealed for prayers for President Tinubu, whom he said was working hard to reposition Nigeria and place it on a fast lane of development.