2027: Female Presidential Aspirant Seeks Women Coordinators In 36 States

A female Presidential aspirant and Founder, the New Dawn Movement, Ada Kate Uchegbu, is calling for coordinators to support her vision from the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). She stated this in a letter she addressed to women titled: “Call for 36 Women Coordinators.”

In the letter, she said: “As we continue building a movement for national transformation, I am calling on passionate and visionary women from all walks of life to join the Ada Kate Uchegbu Presidential Campaign Team as State Coordinators across Nigeria’s 36 states.

“We need 36 women coordinators — one from each state — to represent and mobilize women at the grassroots level. “You may belong to any political party or organization; what matters is your love for Nigeria and your belief that our nation is ready for a mother’s touch in leadership.

“As a State Women Coordinator, your work will include: Liaising with market women, female students, community women leaders, and professional women in your state. “Organizing discussions, outreach programs, and awareness about the Ada Kate Uchegbu for President 2027 vision. “Coordinating statelevel women’s activities and reporting to the national campaign team.”

Speaking on terms of eng a g ement, she said: “All active coordinators will receive financial compensation and logistical support for their activities. “This campaign values and invests in every woman who steps up to lead.”