2027: Female Aspirant, Uchegbu Joins Presidential Race

As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 general elections, a female aspirant, Adaobi Kate Uchegbu, has declared her intention to contest the presidential race, pledging to rescue the country from what she described as decades of failed leadership.

Uchegbu, who previously contested the Anambra governorship election in 2017, said in a telephone interview with journalists that Nigeria urgently needs female leadership to chart a new course.

“The men have tried and failed. Nigeria needs a new path forward – one driven by competence, compassion, and courage. Women are not just ready; we are necessary for Nigeria’s survival and future progress,” she stated.

She argued that male-dominated leadership over the years has brought the nation little beyond looting, incompetence, and stagnation, despite Nigeria’s vast resources. According to her, only a woman can provide the kind of visionary and empathetic leadership the country needs.

The Anambra-born politician and activist revealed that she is still consulting on the political platform to actualize her ambition, urging Nigerians to look beyond big names and focus on candidates with genuine passion for governance.

Her leadership agenda, she said, will prioritize security by tackling terrorism, kidnappings, and farmer-herder conflicts with decisive strategies. It will also emphasize youth empowerment through job creation, investment in education, and promotion of innovation. She further pledged to champion good governance by eradicating corruption, strengthening institutions, and building a people-first government, while also ensuring women have a seat at every decision-making table.

A writer, journalist, and businesswoman, Uchegbu is the publisher of Distinguished Africans Magazine and founder of ADA Consolidated Limited, a company with interests in media, real estate, and hospitality. Known for her fearless advocacy, she has consistently challenged outdated norms and inspired new possibilities for Africa’s future.