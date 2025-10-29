2027: Fear As Gov Lawal Meets Tinubu Amid Re-election Bid

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State is reportedly preparing to meet with President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, fearing the loss of his re-election bid due to a mass defection of key Peoples Democratic Party members.

New Telegraph reports that on Tuesday, October 28, the Governor lost another PDP state House of Assembly member, Hon. Maharazu Salisu (representing Maradun II, also known locally as Hon. Faru), to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This follows a similar defection just one week ago, when another PDP candidate – on whom Lawal had reportedly spent over ₦4 billion during a by-election – also switched to the APC, citing poor governance and growing dissatisfaction among the masses with Lawal’s leadership.

The governor now faces a hostile state assembly, where the APC already controls 13 out of 24 seats.

Sources say seven more PDP members are poised to defect, which would leave Lawal with only four loyalists – potentially paving the way for impeachment.

In a tense meeting with lawmakers on Monday, Lawal reportedly admitted his fears of losing power, claiming that even if defeated in 2027, he has “international options.”

He allegedly revealed ownership of properties in London, Dubai, the US, and Germany, suggesting he could relocate abroad if ousted.

Adding to his isolation, the Northern APC Stakeholders Forum has firmly rejected any possibility of welcoming Lawal into the party.

Forum chairman Alhaji Adamu Musa stated: “We will accept any governor who serves the people, but Dauda Lawal’s record is one of abject failure.

“His entry would spell doom for the APC, triggering a mass exodus. Insecurity is rampant, infrastructure is decaying, and public trust is shattered – we cannot associate with such woeful performance.”

Musa described Lawal’s governance as “a deliberate erosion of progress,” leaving Zamfara “economically stagnant, socially divided, and politically stifled.”

Hon. Maharazu Salisu announced his move at the APC State Secretariat in Gusau, blaming “pressure from constituents” over the PDP’s failure to deliver on campaign promises.

“My people summoned me and said the ruling PDP has neglected us,” he said.

“Despite my efforts, my constituency has seen no projects or appointments.”

Salisu brought with him PDP leaders from five wards – Faru/Magami, Gidan Goga, Kaya, Tsibiri, and Gora – plus another in Maradun town.

APC State Chairman Hon. Tukur Danfulani Maikatako welcomed them, declaring: “In the next few weeks, Zamfara will be entirely APC.”

He praised APC leaders like Senator Abdulaziz Yari Abubakar and Minister Bello Mohammed Matawalle for their empowerment programs, saying: “We assure all defectors they will be treated equally and given every opportunity to contribute to the party’s growth.”