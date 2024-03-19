2027: FCT APC Asks Tinubu To Caution Wike, Says He’ll Struggle To Get 2% Votes

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned President Bola Tinubu against the 2027 presidential election, saying he will find it difficult to obtain two per cent of the vote in the FCT if he is unable to prevent the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike from decimating the party in the territory.

The FCT APC, however, said if things continue this way, the party would lose the upcoming Area Council elections, adding that the minister’s disrespect for the party and its leadership is destroying the APC’s political structure in the FCT.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja, the party leaders expressed their disapproval of Wike’s recent appointments that disregarded APC members in the Federal Capital Territory.

The party’s leaders, led by convener Comrade Abdulwahab Ekekhide and co-convener David Omobolaji Obaje, claimed that the minister had refused to meet with them since taking office despite the party sending him numerous letters pleading with him to give the party an audience, all to no avail.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu, the head of the APC, nominated Wike, a member of the PDP, as the FCT minister.

He said, “We call on Mr President, who is the Governor-General to call the Minister to order so that he can retrace his steps and start empowering the party or else, the party will struggle to get 2% for the President in the 2027 Presidential election and may lose the next Area Councils election if the situation remains this way.

“As we all know, the President is the Governor-General of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), but delegates his powers to a Minister, and today Barr. Nyesom Wike is standing in for the President as Hon. Minister of the FCT.

“You will all recall, some months back when the Hon. Minister, Barr. Nyesom Wike was quoted to have said that “nobody can take over or kill his political structure in Rivers State”, so why is he now killing the president’s political structure in the FCT?

“The reason why the APC in the FCT always lost elections is because the Ministers always import strangers who do not belong to any political ward, polling unit or have voting rights/influence in the FCT as appointees of government, but when it is time for general elections they will all park their bagages and travel to their various States thereby, leaving the FCT dry, without empowering its leaders and followers, so how do they expect the party to win elections.”