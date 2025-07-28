2027: Fayose Endorses Tinubu, Oyebanji For Second Term

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State for a second term in office ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Fayose who made this known while speaking at a political gathering in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, declared his support for the re-election of Tinubu and the continuation of Oyebanji’s administration, despite being a member of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Fayose, who stated that he is not a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said his support was based on performance rather than party loyalty.

READ ALSO

Describing the event as a unique gathering, Fayose noted the significance of having all former governors, state leaders, and National Assembly members from Ekiti in attendance.

“I hereby endorse publicly, without reservation, President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

“I also endorse our governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and his deputy for a second term.

“I am not a member of his party and I will never be, but I stand here to say I have seen the good work. I commend Governor Oyebanji’s humility and leadership. He deserves another term,” he added.