2027: Farounbi Warns Makinde On Successor Agenda

Elder statesman and former Nigerian Ambassador to the Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farounbi, has cautioned Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, against attempting to predetermine his successor through an age-based criterion.

Speaking on Fresh FM’s Political Circuit in Ibadan, Farounbi described Makinde’s recent suggestion that his successor should be aged between 45 and 55 as “politically hazardous and morally unfair.”

“Seyi Makinde has done well in the last six years, but he must not ruin that legacy by attempting to limit who the people can choose,” he said.

“Leadership should be based on competence, character, and vision—not age.”

Farounbi emphasized that no leader should set conditions based on personal sentiment. “If Obafemi Awolowo were alive today and ran at 75, would age disqualify him?” he asked.

While Makinde has since clarified that his comments were personal and not a constitutional requirement, Farounbi stressed that statements from sitting governors often carry the weight of policy.

“Words from a governor are not whispers—they are policy signals,” he said. “Succession should not appear like an anointment.”

Farounbi urged Makinde to uphold democratic values and avoid stifling the people’s right to choose freely in 2027.

“Legacy is not only in roads and buildings, but also in respecting people’s freedom,” he added.

