2027: Falana Knocks Senate Over Electoral Act Postponement

A senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has slammed the Nigerian Senate over what he described as the continued postponement of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, saying such a delay could impede the credibility of the 2027 general elections.

New Telegraph reports that the Electoral Act Amendment Bill aims to introduce critical reforms to Nigeria’s electoral framework.

The amendment bill contained provisions on electronic transmission of election results, stiffer penalties for vote-buying, voting rights for inmates, and sanctions against delegates induced financially to manipulate party conventions.

Falana, who spoke on Monday on Arise News, expressed frustration over the Senate’s decision to establish yet another committee to review the bill, which the House of Representatives had already passed in December 2025.

According to the renowned lawyer, the delay is unnecessary, uncalled for, berating the Senate for only aiming to preserve the status quo rather than addressing pressing electoral reforms.

“Clearly, from the conduct of both chambers of the National Assembly, it is very clear that the members simply want the status quo retained.

“This rigmarole is meant to give the impression to Nigerians that the proposed Electoral Act is being addressed,” Falana said.

READ ALSO:

These changes, Falana argued, address longstanding gaps in the system.

He accused lawmakers of focusing on amendments already covered by existing laws while failing to ensure effective enforcement of electoral provisions.

“We operate in an atmosphere of reckless impunity. The only politically important issue today is the gale of defections in Nigeria, yet the National Assembly focuses on time-wasting amendments,” he said.

Falana also recalled that key electoral reforms, including the establishment of an electoral offences commission recommended in 2008, had yet to be implemented.

He stressed the need to clearly codify electronic accreditation and transmission of results into law, citing controversies from previous elections.

“Last election, we were subjected to a national disgrace when three leading presidential candidates claimed to have won. That election petition lasted 10 months. Why should it take two years to put these provisions in law?” Falana asked.

Beyond electoral issues, Falana commented on the prosecution of alleged military coup plotters, insisting that only the Federal High Court has the constitutional authority to try treason-related offences.

“Under the current democratic dispensation, it is only the Federal High Court that is empowered, by virtue of Section 251(2) of the Constitution, to try treason and allied offences. The government must adhere to this law,” he said.

He also criticised the Lagos State Government’s handling of protests and demolitions, arguing that due process and citizens’ rights were often ignored.

“If the government wants to demolish, no problem. But you must discuss and place them in another location. Two, our people are entitled to the right to dignity and housing. Actions in the dead of the night using tear gas are not lawful,” Falana said, citing court rulings protecting residents from unlawful displacement.

Falana further defended the rights of protesters, noting that criticism of public officials was fundamental to democracy.

“Vulgar abuse cannot attract a defamatory action… criticism is indispensable in a democratic society,” he said, while condemning the violent dispersal of peaceful protesters at Alausa.

He concluded by urging Nigerians and civil society groups to hold lawmakers accountable to ensure the passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

“Unless Nigerians are mobilised to pressure the National Assembly, the new electoral bill will not be passed. There is no indication that it will be passed unless we act,” Falana said