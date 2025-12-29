2027: Falana Blames Male Leadership For Nigeria’s Failures

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and founder of Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA), Mrs Funmi Falana, has blamed Nigeria’s prolonged leadership and security crises on decades of male-dominated governance, urging greater inclusion of women in public office as a path toward national recovery.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday, during her annual Christmas visit to the Erelu Angela Adebayo Children’s Home in Iyin Ekiti, Mrs Falana said the marginalisation of women in governance has plunged the country into what she described as a “shameful and embarrassing state.”

She said: “Nigeria has continued to have male presidents, and they have continued to fail Nigerians. “I am saying women can do better because women have the heart of compassion and will be more honest with government resources.”

Funmi, who is the wife of Femi Falana (SAN), said Nigeria’s continued leadership failure had reinforced the argument for female inclusion in decision-making, insisting that women-led governance could bring honesty, empathy, and fiscal discipline to the system.

She added that her yearly Christmas outreach was a personal commitment to giving back to society and inspiring others to support vulnerable children. “I have come to celebrate Christmas with the children of Erelu Adebayo Children’s Home, an orphanage in Ekiti State, and this is what I do every year,” Falana said.

“It is a time to give back to society and to let the children here know that they are as important as their contemporaries elsewhere.

“This is what people of means should be doing. Instead of wasting money on frivolities, resources should be channelled to impact the lives of the less privileged.

This is the desire of God for men and women.” Falana expressed deep concern over the worsening insecurity in the country, lamenting that women and children remain the most vulnerable.

“It is very sad. Even the future is bleak for them. Homes and schools are no longer secure. You see children being picked up by bandits in the northern parts of the country, even from their schools,” she said.