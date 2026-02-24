2027: Ezekwesili Tasks Politicians On Transparency, Accountability

Former Minister of Education, Dr Obiageli Ezekwesili, has called on politicians to be ready to take responsibility for the consequences of their actions in their quest for power ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ezekwesili, who is also a former Vice President of the World Bank, in a statement called on political actors to ensure electoral transparency, noting that this was what the people, to whom power belongs, are demanding.

Specifically, she referred to what she described as a constitutional coup by the All Progressives Congressdominated National Assembly, which passed what she described as an unpopular electoral bill amid protests by stakeholders. She alleged that the federal legislature also deployed tear gas-toting security operatives against peaceful protesters at the National Assembly complex.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had signed the bill within 24 hours of its passage, a move that has drawn criticism from some observers over the speed of the assent.

Ezekwesili said: “They would have to bear responsibility for whatever happens in this country in the lead-up to the 2027 election. “They would have to be responsible for how the citizens respond to this clear vexation and provocation of the citizens of this country, who are asking for a simple thing.

“They are simply saying we want electoral transparency. That is all they are asking for. “Then they have leaders who are saying we do not care about your demand for transparency.