2027: Expert Blames INEC For Political Party Crisis In Nigeria

…says all efforts to stop Peter Obi

Political analyst, Ike Abonyi, has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been involved in the political turmoil within the opposition parties in the country. Abonyi in a statement said INEC’s attempt to conceal their actions only serve to expose them further in the crisis.

He said: “Regardless of who is in charge—whether it’s Prof. Mahmud Yakubu or Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN) —the INEC has been involved in the political turmoil within the opposition party.

Their attempts to conceal their actions only serve to expose them further. “President Bola Tinubu and his ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are fully aware that they cannot win an election fairly and transparently. “Consequently, they have effectively co-opted the electoral body and the judiciary to suppress opposition movements.

“Intelligence indicates that Tinubu is aware he did not legitimately win the 2023 election, and that Peter Obi of the Labour Party is a significant threat to his political standing.

“This sheds light on why measures are being taken to deprive Obi of a political platform. INEC’s refusal to recognise Nenadi Usman’s leadership of the Labour Party has unveiled their ulterior motives.

“The Commission’s sudden reference to a Supreme Court judgment from April—seven months after the ruling—demonstrates their willingness to dance to the ruling party’s tunes. “Their primary objective is to hinder Peter Obi. Just one week after Obi departed from the party, INEC seemed to have “remembered” the Supreme Court ruling.

“There is also credible intelligence that the Taminu Turaki-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is being held back at Tinubu and Nyesom Wike’s behest, and that they will soon be released, especially since Peter Obi is no longer available as a potential flag bearer.

“The agenda being pushed by INEC and the judiciary now appears to favor the ruling party, allowing both the PDP and LP to distance themselves from the implications as long as Obi is out of the picture. “The leaders of the soon-to-bereleased party may be compelled to endorse Tinubu or present an inconsequential candidate.”

“The situation involving INEC and the Labour Party has become one of the most intricate legal and political dramas in recent Nigerian history. “The timeline of INEC’s jostling with recognition in Labour Party, especially in the light of Peter Obi’s departure, has sparked a significant debate about “double standards” and political timing.”