2027: Ex-ZLP Gov’ship Candidate Defects To APC

Share

Umar Aliyu Akwe-Doma, a former governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the 2023 Nasarawa State governorship election, has declared that it is practically impossible for any opposition party to wrestle power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

Umar Aliyu Akwe-Doma, the first son of the late Governor Aliyu Akwe Doma, who contested the governorship elections in 2019 and 2023, made this statement in Doma, the headquarters of Doma Local Government Area, on Sunday when he defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside thousands of ZLP supporters.

He explained that the transformational strides of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s APC at the national level and Governor Abdullahi Sule’s leadership in Nasarawa State had informed their decision to leave the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) for the APC.

The former ZLP governorship candidate emphasized that it was better for him and his supporters to join a platform that was already addressing the yearnings of the citizens of the state and the country at large.

“The cardinal aim of this gathering today in Doma Local Government Area, under the ‘Nsarawamu, Amanamu’ political movement that formed the nucleus of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), is to inform party officials and faithful of my thoughts as leader of the party on our future political journey.”

“We have been in the Zenith Labour Party since 2018, participating in national and state elections, and contributing to the deepening of democracy in Nasarawa State and Nigeria as a whole.”

“However, the primary purpose of a political party is to contest elections, have representatives who will form government or be in the legislature, promote ideals and philosophy, and facilitate the development of our communities and fulfill our aspirations.”

“After reviewing our situation in the Zenith Labour Party, I have concluded that we are better positioned in a different political party.”

“Together with certain colleagues, both politically active and inactive, we have assessed our situation locally, in our communities, local governments, state, and within the context of our country, Nigeria. We have come to the inevitable conclusion that I am better placed to lead this followership, by the grace of God, into a more formidable platform.”

“Having reviewed the political landscape in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections and all other elections, I believe it is practically impossible for any opposition to snatch power from the APC government of President Bola Tinubu.”

“I have also considered the transformational leadership of Engineer Abdullahi Sule and his colleagues in Nasarawa State, and I align with his leadership and the ongoing efforts to facilitate rapid socio-economic development in our state.”

“As a consequence, I met with officials of the Zenith Labour Party three days ago, and we all concluded that we should change our political direction to attain those lofty dreams and aspirations.”

“Today’s gathering is an amalgamation of our state executive council members, some local government executive council members, ward executive council members, and elders who have been on this journey with us.”

“Following extensive deliberations and consultations with associates and colleagues from Nasarawan Mu Amana Mu, a political movement of the Zenith Labour Party, and after resigning our individual memberships from the Zenith Labour Party, we have collectively resolved to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). This resolution is dated Sunday, April 6, 2025.” Umar said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

