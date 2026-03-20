2027: Ex-Rivers Rep Urges Voters To Prioritise Competence

A former member of the House of Representatives, who represented Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency, Dr Farah Dagogo, has called on voters to prioritise competence as the country prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Dagogo, in a statement, also called on Nigerians to engage in renewed civic responsibility as the country approaches the 2027 general elections, urging voters to scrutinise the campaign promises of politicians and hold them to account.

In a goodwill message to mark the concurrent observance of Eid-el-Fitr and the Christian Lenten season, Dagogo urged citizens to take active roles in shaping their future by electing leaders committed to policies that improve livelihoods and promote national development.

Dagogo stressed that effective governance depends on leaders who are responsive to the aspirations of the people, urging voters to prioritise competence, accountability, and integrity in their choices.

He enjoined Nigerians to harness the moral and spiritual lessons of these periods to foster responsible citizenship and strengthen the country’s democratic process.

He commended the sacrifice of Muslim and Christian faithfuls, as well as their discipline and devotion during the sacred periods of fasting and spiritual purification, noting that the overlap of Ramadan and Lent at the onset of the electoral cycle carries both symbolic and spiritual significance.

Dagogo added that the alignment of these holy observances offers a unique opportunity for Nigerians to reflect on moral values and apply them to the political process.

“I celebrate with Muslims and Christians on this rare convergence of Ramadan and Lent at the beginning of an election cycle. It underscores a profound spiritual dimension that should guide our national choices,” he said.

He harped on the importance of translating the lessons of sacrifice, discipline, and compassion into informed electoral decisions. He encouraged voters to critically assess candidates’ promises and track records, particularly those seeking re-election.

“As we internalise the values of these sacred periods, we must allow them to inform our decisions at the ballot box. Citizens should scrutinise campaign pledges and objectively evaluate the performance of those who have previously held public office,” he added.