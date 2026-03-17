2027: Ex-Reps’ Spokesperson, Namdas, Declares For Adamawa Guber

As election activities for the 2027 general election firm up, the spokesperson for the 8th House of Representatives, Abdulrazak Namdas, has declared his intention to vie for the position of Governor of Adamawa State.

Namdas, who is now the North-East representative on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Board announced his decision to contest for governorship seat at an Iftar dinner he hosted in Abuja at the weekend.

The ex-lawmaker, who also served as Chairman of the Committee on Army in the 9th House said his decision to throw his hat in the ring was arrived at after extensive consultations with various stakeholders in the state.

He said: “I believe I possess the capacity and expertise to advance our state, drawing on my experience as a media practitioner, legislator, as well as security and strategic expert”.

“Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has undoubtedly made significant contributions to the state in infrastructure, welfare, education, health, and sports.”