2027: Ex-Presidential Candidate Canvasses For Electronic Online Voting 

Share

…Urges FG, Others To Prioritize investments in youth education, skills devt

The presidential candidate of the Mass Action Joint Alliance (MAJA) in the 2019 election, Prof Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies, has canvassed for Electronic Online Voting in the 2027 elections.

She also urged the federal government, the 36 governors, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja, Nyesom Wike, the 774 local government Chairman in Nigeria and other policymakers to prioritize investments in youth education, skills development, and entrepreneurship to drive youths energy.

She emphasized the need for mentorship programs, networking opportunities, and platforms that empower young people to take ownership of their futures.

According to a statement on Wednesday, she spoke at the 2024 Summit of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI).

The statement stated that the 2024 Summit emphasized the need to harness the potential of communities, states, Nigerian and African youths towards sustainable development on the continent.

According to the statement, Adesanya-Davies delivered the keynote address titled: “Unleashing the Power of Youths in Purpose: Harnessing Potential for Community Development.”

Speaking at the Youth Empowerment Summit, Adesanya-Davies, who also is a leadership expert and YALI mentor said youths are strategic and pivotal to societal development.

She said: “The potential of youths in driving community development cannot be over-emphasized, and I want to emphasize that, the future of our communities, our states, and our nation lies in the hands of young people.

“Youth are not just the future, they are the present. They are the driving force behind innovation, creativity, and progress. However, despite their potential, many young people in our communities face numerous challenges, including unemployment, poverty, and lack of access to quality education and healthcare.

“Young people hold the key to unlocking the continent’s vast potential. The youth need to tap into the creativity, energy, and innovation to drive economic growth, social progress, and sustainable development.”

She further challenged the young leaders to embrace their role as change-makers and to work collaboratively towards creating a brighter future for Africa.

She said: “The time for the youths to arise is now. Let us harness our collective potential to build a nation and continent that is prosperous, peaceful, and just for all.

“To remain purposeful, committed and resilient bearing in mind that, they are the leaders of tomorrow no matter what is playing out today. Let the theme: “Purpose, People and Profit continue to ring in your ears and be on your mind.

According to the statement, YALI is a flagship program of the U.S. Department of State designed to empower young African leaders; and the YALI Rivers State Summit 2024 is organized by the YALI Rivers State Hub, in partnership with the U.S. Department of State and other local and international organizations.

It added that YALI, as a flagship program of the U.S. government, aims to develop the leadership skills of young Africans and equip them with the knowledge, skills, and networks needed to drive positive change in their communities.

“The summit, which brought together young leaders and youths from Rivers state and across Nigeria featured the keynote address and panel discussions on topics such as Purpose, People and Profit leadership, Entrepreneurship, Civic Engagement, and Innovation.

Other speakers, facilitators and panellists include: Masterclass Guest Speakers: Uche Aniche – Tech & Business Innovation Leader; Maple Dappa – Leadership Development Expert. Panellists Dr Abali Ejike – Medical Practitioner & Nonprofit Leader; Serena Francis, Mandela Washington Fellow and Founder, SuperWoman Organization; Oladamola Soares – Career Development Specialist and Gift Afemekor – Business Consultant,” the statement added.

YALI Rivers State Hub Coordinator, Ejike Onyeke, said: “The event was purposeful, educative and successful, while Nigerian youths endeavoured to attend.

“This year’s summit themed “Purpose, People, and Profit: Harnessing Youths Potential for Community Development,” brought together young leaders from across Rivers State to discuss the importance of, “Purpose, People, and Profit in driving Community Development.”

Former Coordinator, YALI Network Rivers State Hub, John Best, Uche, said: “The YALI Rivers State Summit 2024 was free and open to the public. We have learnt that, “The potential of youths in driving community development cannot be overemphasized.”

According to the statement, certificates of attendance were awarded to notable contributors, experts, facilitators, and new members who were inducted at the summit; while the result of the Electronic OnLine election of the New State Exco was announced.

The summit provided a platform for young leaders to share and shape their experiences, challenges, and successes, and to learn from each other and from renowned experts in the field.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"