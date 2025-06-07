2027: Ex-Minister Ogah Joins Kalu In Support Of Tinubu

Share

Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, has declared his support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election ambition, pledging to join forces with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Ogah made this known during a visit to Kalu at the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) office in Umuahia, where he commended the Deputy Speaker for his legislative accomplishments—particularly his sponsorship of the bill establishing the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

He encouraged Kalu to remain steadfast in championing the cause of the South East and the Igbo people.

Ogah said:

“My brother and friend, we have always worked together. Today, I have come to join forces with you to ensure the success of the Renewed Hope Partners in Abia State.

“We will do everything within our capacity—through our networks, our communities, and all the social capital at our disposal—to make this partnership succeed. When we are united, and with everyone here playing their part, I can boldly say the President can rest assured.

“We will commit our energy, time, and resources. This is teamwork, and we already have the structure to secure victory. Thank you for your work in the region. Thank you for the SEDC—for reconstruction, reconciliation, and rehabilitation—something the South East has been denied since 1970. We are grateful and urge you to do even more for the Igbo people.

“I believe the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams. Each of us has a role to play, and whatever God has destined for us will come to pass in due season.”

In his response, Deputy Speaker Kalu welcomed Ogah’s support, describing it as timely and valuable.

“We share a lot in common, and you bring immense value to politics,” Kalu said. “I would be the last person to ignore your contributions and capacity in Abia politics. Your investments, your work for the people, and your commitment to the region are recognized and appreciated.

“When we spoke privately, you made it clear you’re fully on board—and even without saying much, your actions show it. We’re planning to tour not just the South East but other regions to showcase what President Tinubu has done.

“Unity is strength. If we work together, we will get results. There are thousands out there ready to join this movement,” he added.

