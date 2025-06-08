2027: Ex -Minister, Ogah Joins Kalu In Support Of Tinubu

Share

Former Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Uche Ogah, has pledged to join forces with the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, in support of President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 ambition.

Uche, who disclosed this when he paid Kalu a visit at the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) office in Umuahia, applauded the deputy speaker for his legislative legacy, especially in sponsoring the bill that established the South East Development Commission (SEDC).

He urged the deputy speaker not to relent in championing the cause of Ndi Igbo.

Ogah said, “My brother and friend, we have always worked together, and here today, I have come to join forces with you to see that Renewed Hope Partners is a success in Abia State.

“We will do everything within our capacity, everything within the corridors of the people we work with, everything within our communities, using all the social capital that we have to see that this renewed hope partnership is a success. When the two of us are united with everyone here, we all have a part to play; I can tell you the president should go and sleep.

“We will put in everything we have, including our resources. It’s teamwork, and I can tell you that we have a structure, and when we come out to support anybody, that structure will give you victory. Thank you so far for the work you are doing within the region.

“Thank you to the South East Development Commission for reconstruction, reconciliation, and rehabilitation; something that has been denied us since 1970 has now come into realization.

We encourage you to do more for the Igbo people. We are very grateful. We believe that the future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.

“I believe that every one of us has a place and whatever God has proposed for every one of us will come to fulfillment in due season. Thank you so much”.

In his remarks, Deputy Speaker Kalu welcomed Ogah’s decision to join hands with him to support the President in 2027, saying that plans are underway to showcase Tinubu’s achievements across the South East region.

“We share a lot in common. You bring a lot of value to politics. We all have our values. I will be the last person to ignore what you are capable of doing in Abia politics. We need you to be on board with all the investments you have made in Abia politics, working for the people, and working for the region.

