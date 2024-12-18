2027: Ex-Kwara Speaker Begins Consultations

Share

ANAYO EZUGWU examines the move by a former Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof Ali Ahmad, to galvanise support for his 2027 governorship ambition on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Ahead of the 2027 general election, various contenders across political parties in Kwara State have swung into action to woo party stakeholders and the people through community engagements and consultations in a bid to win their support before the real politicking begins.

The Speaker of the 8th Kwara State House of Assembly, Prof. Ali Ahmad, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is one of those who have commenced engagement with these critical stakeholders. Ahmad is one of the leaders of the PDP, who has contributed his quota towards the development of the state.

He played a key role in the creation and establishment of Kwara State University during the administration of Governor Bukola Saraki.

In his capacity as Secretary of the Feasibility Committee, Secretary of the Planning Committee, and Secretary of the Steering Committee in 2009, Ahmad contributed significantly to the fstate-owned university’s development. In 2015, Ahmad was elected to the Kwara State House of Assembly to represent Ilorin South Constituency.

His colleagues unanimously elected him speaker, and he led the 8th Kwara House of Assembly. During his tenure, the constitutional lawyer led the Kwara legislative House in passing laws that improved the socioeconomic well-being of the state.

His leadership also changed the narrative for quality legislation, ensuring that no part of the state was left out in the delivery of dividends of democracy.

It should be noted that the 7th National Assembly, during his time, was the first to debate and pass the constitutional amendment known as the Not Too Young-to-Rule Bill, which reduced the age limit preventing young Nigerians from running for elective positions in the country.

Subsequently, Prof. Ahmad became an ambassador for the movement for the passage of the Not Too Young To Rule Bill, which has now become law.

Under his leadership, the Kwara Assembly maintained a robust relationship with the administration of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed.

At the same time, he demonstrated commitment to upholding the principle of power separation, resisting overtures from the executive when necessary, and always deferring to the Constitution of Nigeria, even when situations warranted greater legislative-executive confrontation.

The erudite scholar has left no doubt that he is a true political icon, who has used his political positions to alleviate the sufferings of the less privileged people in Ilorin Emirate and across the entire state.

He has also contributed to the growth of the political dynasty of the late Dr. Olusola Saraki and former Senate President since his debut in the political space of Kwara and Nigeria at large.

His political assignments in various areas of the state’s representation have helped him gather the necessary political experience that could serve as an impetus to lead in another higher position in the state shortly.

Political Influence

The recent celebration of Prof. Ahmad’s 59th birthday provided him with the opportunity to engage with Kwara communities across political divides and make wider consultations with various political groups within the PDP in the state. Among these groups were Islamic scholar communities, youth and women stakeholders, and leaders of the PDP.

The academia-turned-politician held several meetings with the Ilorin community as part of his wider consultation over his political ambition to succeed Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the next dispensation.

During the event, Ahmad’s political associates paid tribute to him for his doggedness, loyalty and commitment to the growth of the PDP and his humanitarian services to party members in the state.

Among these associates was a former member of the House of Representatives (Ilorin West/ Asa Federal Constituency), Moshood Mustapha, who described the former Attorney-General of the state, as a true patriot who has used all his enviable political positions to add value to the socio-economic wellbeing of the people, especially in Ilorin Emirate.

Mustapha described Ahmad as a beacon of hope for Kwara given his love for the people. He noted that Prof. Ahmad has remained a humble and unassuming politician, who has used his positions to better the lives of the people.

The Dan Iya Geri of Ilorin Emirate, Engr. Kawu Agaka, also commended the experienced ex-lawmaker, noting that he exemplifies utmost dedication to public service and has left an indelible mark on legal reforms in Nigeria, contributing significantly to the advancement of democracy, rule of law, and good governance.

The state chapter of the PDP, on its part, described Prof. Ahmad as a “symbol of loyalty, integrity, and unwavering commitment to the ideals of the PDP and the Saraki political family.”

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Adewara Olusola, stated that the former speaker has remained an embodiment of good character. A former member of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Saheed Popoola, described Ahmad as an exceptional character that is rare to match.

Ahmad as a beacon of hope for Kwara given his love for the people… has remained a humble and unassuming politician, who has used his positions to better the lives of the people

Identifying with the grassroots

The academia-turned-politician has continued to prioritise community engagements in continuation of his consultation with state actors across the divides towards the realisation of his political aspirations.

Just recently, Prof. Ahmad joined the Muslim faithful to observe the two rakkah jummah prayers at the High Court in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital, where he spent exciting moments with his friends and associates from both the ruling and opposition parties.

Also, he led a mentorship session with a group of emerging leaders under the banner of Kwara Citizenship Development Initiative (KCDI), during which he discussed and shared his personal stories to inspire the next generation of leaders.

Again, the ex-lawmaker during his keynote address at the thematic leadership symposium organised in memory of Chief Olusola Saraki, described the late political sage as an inspirational figure, who motivated a lot of people across backgrounds.

He further said that Saraki, fondly called Oloye, was a man, who seamlessly bridged the gap between the powerful and the ordinary and known for philanthropy throughout his lifetime.

He equally led his team to join other sympathizers to personally offer his heartfelt condolences to the widow and children of the late Alhaji Tunde Kareem, a former council chairman of Ilorin South LGA, who passed on recently.

After the prayer session for the repose of the soul of the late Alhaji Kareem, Ahmad urged the family to find solace in the endearing legacy left behind by their patriarch.

Unifying ruling, opposition parties

In continuation of his consultations, Prof. Ahmad parleyed with the coalition of 69 PDP ward youth leaders under the aegis of Emirate Youth Leaders at his residence in Ilorin.

The meeting, he said, was in furtherance to his consultation and community engagement to discuss his political aspirations.

The PDP Emirate youth leaders were led to the meeting by their respective local government party youth leaders across the six local government areas of Kwara Central Senatorial District.

He also held a meeting with the coalition of 69 PDP women leaders under the aegis of Emirate Women Leaders. The PDP Emirate women leaders were led to the meeting by their respective local government party women leaders across the local government areas in the senatorial district.

At another consultation meeting, Prof. Ahmad addressed chieftains of the PDP and Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Offa LGA, where he assured them of equal opportunities devoid of party affiliations.

He, particularly emphasised the importance of forging a united front in the best interest of the people, citing the current maladministration from the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara State.

He appealed to other opposition parties in the state to channel their energies towards harnessing the power of political actors across divides and forging a united front to battle the daunting electioneering ahead of the 2027 general election under the banner of the PDP.

Catalogue of honours

While Prof. Ahmad continues to consult relevant stakeholders on his ambition, it has been honours for him from several groups in the state.

Among groups are the Kwara State Council of Ulamah and Ilorinbased Islamic organization, Abu Sheriff International Islamic Dawah Organisation, which conferred the title of ‘Sarki Malami Asiido Worldwide’ on him.

Sheikh Abu Sheriff, who is also the leader of the Assido Worldwide movement, in his remarks, extolled the former speaker for his kindness and love for community and faith-based engagements.

He described him as “the true lover of the grassroots” and acknowledged that Prof. Ahmad has remained accessible to the people at the grassroots despite being out of office, urging other prominent individuals in society to emulate his kind gesture.

Prof. Ahmad announced a donation of N1 million for the infrastructural development of the Islamic centre and an additional N500,000 to support other awardees at the 46th Anniversary and Merit Award Ceremony organized by Abu Sheriff International Islamic Dawah Organisation in Ilorin, Kwara State.

In observing the tradition and offering respect to the Islamic community, Prof. Ahmad, respectfully, paid a courtesy visit to the esteemed Khalifatu-Adabiyah Sheikh AbdulQodir Kamaludeen Al-Adabiy shortly after he engaged with the Ilorin community at the Tuwo spot, sited at Araoyo, Omoda area of Ilorin West LGA.

The excitingly revered Islamic cleric, while receiving the ex-lawmaker and his entourage admonished the delegation to imbibe the virtue of good characters at all times. He also charged the delegation to prioritise the utmost interest of the people at all times.

Khalifatu-Adabiyah, in his remarks, acknowledged the good standings and loyalty of the academia-turned-politician towards his political endeavours, urging him to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals and teaching of the Holy Qur’an throughout his privileged positions. He, therefore, prayed for Allah’s guidance and protection ahead of his future engagements.

Sheikh Ayara Adaby, who is the chief Missioner of Ansarul-Islam equally expressed his admiration for the former speaker, whom he described as an intellectual with a passion for Islamic and Western education.

He further noted that the presence of the former lawmaker amidst the congregation is a true testament to his love and passion for the community and grassroots development.

