2027: Ex-CPC Members Blame Sokoto APC For Sideling Them

Members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) have blamed the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State for sidelining them in governance, despite their coalition with the APC.

The former CPC gubernatorial candidate in the 2011 election in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Magajin Gusau, explained that although they joined a coalition with the APC in Sokoto, none of the promises made to CPC members have materialised.

He said: “I can’t mention one of our members given a senior political appointment.” Addressing a reunion meeting of CPC members from 23 local governments after 14 years in Sokoto, Gusau assured that this time, they want to be a bargaining power. “You can see most of our members; some are in PDP or APC, while others are in different parties,” he noted.