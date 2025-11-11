2027: Ex-CPC Chairmen Pledge Support for Tinubu, APC

Former chairmen of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) have reaffirmed their loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu, pledging support for his re-election in 2027.

Rising from their meeting in Abuja, the former CPC leaders said the formation of the APC was a “great achievement” and commended President Tinubu’s leadership since he assumed office in May 2023. A former governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Al-Makura, who spoke at the meeting, said the Tinubuled administration is growing the economy beyond expectations.

He urged members to begin grassroots mobilisation to ensure the President’s victory in the 2027 elections. Al-Makura praised the organisers for reviving the spirit of commitment, loyalty and perseverance with which the CPC was founded, calling Tinubu a leader “properly and fully prepared” to lead the country.

While acknowledging the initial challenges faced by the administration, the former governor of Nasarawa State expressed optimism over the nation’s future and charged members to return to their constituencies to galvanise support for the President.

“It is left to us now to ensure that we galvanise support in our various constituencies to ensure the success of President Tinubu come 2027,” he said. He added that the steering committee will soon convene a meeting of all state chapters to develop a common framework for early campaign mobilisation.

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives and ex-governor of Katsina State, Alhaji Aminu Masari, who also spoke at the meeting, said President Tinubu deserves to be reelected in order to consolidate ongoing economic reforms. Masari praised the President’s “capacity, determination and courage” in confronting Nigeria’s socio-economic challenges, saying true leadership is best demonstrated in difficult times.

“Leaders are better known during tough times. When it is rosy, everybody is a champion. But when it is tough, it is only the tough who get gold. You can see toughness and commitment in Tinubu,” he said. Masari explained that the President’s policies are clear and aimed at preventing the country’s economic collapse. Also speaking, a former APC National Secretary, Waziri Bulama, commended the leadership of past CPC officials and reaffirmed the ideological foundation of the merger that produced the APC.

He described the APC as a “great achievement” for being a national, principled party that has earned Nigerians’ trust by winning three consecutive presidential elections. A former Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, on his part, lauded members for their loyalty over the past 23 years, often without political appointments.

He urged them to “keep the faith” and support the government’s decision to remove fuel subsidy, which he said had long benefited a few at the expense of the majority.

Okechukwu noted that state governors are now the main beneficiaries of higher federal allocations from the policy, stressing that the APC must deliver on its promises to the people. The meeting is seen as a strong show of solidarity from a key legacy bloc within the ruling party, reaffirming its support for the Tinubu administration and early preparations for the 2027 elections. The CPC merged with other political parties in 2013 to form the APC, which went on to win the 2015 presidential election.