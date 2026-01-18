2027: Ex-Commissioner Rates Tinubu’s Reforms High

A former Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development in Ondo State, Otunba Bamidele Ologunloluwa, has called for responsible and effective representation in the National Assembly ahead of the 2027 general elections, stressing that the people of Ondo State deserve quality leadership that delivers tangible results.

Ologunloluwa, who has indicated interest in contesting the House of Representatives seat for Akure North and South Federal Constituency on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the constituency requires a more proactive, result-oriented lawmaker from 2027.

Speaking with reporters on Sunday in Akure, the APC chieftain said that considering the policies and reforms introduced by President Bola Tinubu, constituencies such as Akure North and South must have strong representation to enable residents benefit maximally from federal opportunities.

He rated President Tinubu’s economic and governance reforms highly, expressing confidence that the policies would ultimately improve the living conditions of Nigerians.

According to him, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for the country. His bold economic and structural reforms will, in the long run, bring smiles to the faces of Nigerians.”

Ologunloluwa stated that he possesses the political, administrative, and leadership experience required to effectively represent the people of Akure North and South at the National Assembly.

Highlighting his experience, he said:

“I have served at various times as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Matters, Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Board Chairman of the Ondo State Football Agency, Director-General of the Ayedatiwa/Adelami Gubernatorial Campaign in my local government in 2024, State Vice Chairman of Aketi One-to-One in 2019, and State Vice Chairman, Directorate of Youth Mobilisation during the 2016 gubernatorial election, among other responsibilities.”

He explained that his aspiration is anchored on a clear commitment to responsive governance, effective representation, and measurable development that will directly impact the lives of the people.

The former commissioner said his interest in public service is driven not by personal ambition but by a genuine passion for social equity, youth empowerment, and inclusive economic growth.

Ologunloluwa added that elective office should be reserved for individuals who understand the weight of responsibility and the urgency of delivering purposeful representation, declaring that he is not running to test popularity but to win, serve, and reset the narrative of the Akure North and South Federal Constituency.