2027: Ex-Atiku Campaign Coordinator Advises PDP Against Northern Presidential Candidate

Share

A Lagos State PDP Chieftain and former member, Atiku Abubakar 2023 Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC), Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, has urged the party to ensure that a southerner emerges as its presidential candidate in 2027.

Pearse, the Head, Directorate of Documentation/Reporting, Atiku Abubakar PCC in Lagos State, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Sunday.

The State Coordinator of Support Groups for Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign, said a northern presidential candidate might not be good for the fortune of the party in the next presidential election.

“The national opinion now, the tendency, the feeling generally, is that the PDP should field a southerner for president in 2027. That is the general feeling.

“We need somebody from the South to complete these four years, to complete the eight years of southern presidency, so that we can rescue Nigeria. “That is the feeling of Nigerians now.

Therefore, I will go with the idea that it is not strategic, it is not in our best interest to say we are supporting a northerner for president.”Pearse said.

The party chieftain also said PDP didn’t need any merger with another political party to win.

He also ruled out the possibility of major opposition parties, including the Labour Party, New Nigeria People’s Party, and PDP, coming together to challenge the APC in 2027.

Share

Please follow and like us: