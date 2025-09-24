2027: Ethnicity Robbing Nigeria Of True Democracy –Bishop Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, yesterday bemoaned the effects of ethnicity on true democracy in the country. Speaking at the 3rd Annual Memorial Public Lecture organized by the Niger Delta University (NDU) in collaboration with the state’s Founding Fathers Forum in honour of Dr Ayebakeprey Ambaiowei, he said Nigeria must address its peculiarities to achieve inclusive democratic governance.

According to him, ethnicity, religion, and other primordial sentiments are threats to true federalism and the sources of unhealthy rivalry. However, Kukah urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and work for a better future.

he cleric said: “The question that we must address is what is peculiar about our own kind of democracy? “Because there is something peculiar. We have not succeeded yet in managing to erase the corrosive edges of ethnicity.

“Ethnicity remains a very potent weapon and when it remains a source of identity, justification, religion and other forms of identity, the country will remain a largely volatile state full of children who are often comparing what they have because they will always compare themselves and realise that others are doing better than them.”

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri said until the country agrees on the system of government to operate that caters for the interests of all sub-national units and has respect for the rule of law, democracy would continue to be a mirage.