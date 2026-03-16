…pick Assam Assam as senatorial Political Leader

The leaders and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom South (Eket) Senatorial District have formally thrown their weight behind the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno, and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The political group have also announced Chief Assam Assam, SAN, as the party’s political leader for the senatorial district.

The decisions were taken during a stakeholders’ engagement held yesterday at Eket City Hall, Eket.

The event had in attendance the State Deputy Governor, Akon Eyakenyi, the APC State Chairman, Stephen Ntukekpo, serving and former political office holders and other party stalwarts and was chaired by Ikpoto Okon Osung.

The adoption of the trio for re-election followed a motion ably moved by the Member representing Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Hon. Uduak Odudoh and seconded by Hon Martin Esin of Oron Federal Constituency.

Different blocs of stakeholders, ranging from National to State Lawmakers, former and serving top government officials, Local Government Chairmen, College of Personal Aides, Youth leaders and other Party officials, speak in glowing terms in support of Governor Eno, President Tinubu and Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen Akon Eyakayi, stated that the stakeholders’ gathering marked a significant moment for the people of Eket Senatorial District, noting that it was the first time leaders of the area had converged in such a manner since the Governor led the political movement of the state into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

She commended Governor Eno for his foresight and leadership, explaining that the decision to align with the APC had continued to yield positive outcomes and renewed opportunities for the State.

Sen. Dr Eyakenyi further emphasised that Governor Eno deserved the continued support of the people of Eket Senatorial District, describing him as a true son of the area who has spent most of his life and built much of his businesses within the district.

According to her, this deep-rooted connection with the people explains the governor’s commitment to the development of the region and reinforces the need for stakeholders to stand firmly behind his administration.

She also noted that the decision to adopt Ambassador Assam Assam, SAN, as the APC leader of Eket Senatorial District was reached unanimously without opposition, a development she said reflected his reputation as a principled, courageous, and truthful leader.

Congratulating the ambassador, the deputy governor prayed for divine wisdom to guide him in leading the district, while reaffirming that the motions at the gathering were aimed at supporting the reelection of Governor Umo Eno, the return of Senate President Godswill Akpabio to the Senate, and a second term for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She announced that a larger and more elaborate occasion will be held at the Stadium very soon to publicly showcase the decision of the Senatorial District.

The Commissioner for local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mkpisong Frank Archibong, who spoke for the Commissioners, said that as the Governor’s First Eleven, they will mobilise support for the Governor’s re-election, the re-election of President Tinubu and that of Sen Godswill Akpabio, as agreed by all the speakers at the meeting.

The State Party Chairman, Chief Stephen Ntukekpo, described his party’s new senatorial leader Chief Assam Assam as a great leader whose influence continues to inspire confidence within the party.

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He emphasised the strategic importance of the district in the political structure of the state, noting that it comprises 12 of the 31 local government areas.

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‎He said the party was pleased with the overwhelming confidence placed in Chief Assam Assam, stressing that leadership is defined by advocacy and the ability to represent the interests of the people.

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‎The chairman further noted that Eket Senatorial District is richly blessed with abundant resources and influential personalities, adding that the people consider themselves fortunate to have Chief Assam Assam provide leadership for such an important political zone.

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‎ He expressed optimism that the district would continue to progress under leaders who remain committed to its development and collective aspirations

Speaking on behalf of women, AKHA Member, Hon. Selina Ukpaetu, said the women were pleased with the positive attention they have been given under Governor Umo Eno’s administration.

She said the women will throng polling units in larger numbers than the men to enforce the decision of the districts’ stakeholders.

Speaking, the College of Personal Aides through their Dean, Dr Essien Ndueso, said they were privileged to be selected by the Governor into his team, and they owed him total support and loyalty.

“We are going to double our support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu, Gov Umo Eno and every other APC Candidate in the forthcoming election as a gratitude to our boss, the Governor”, Ndueso said.

The Youths who spoke through the Special Assistant, Youth Mobilisation, Comrade Godswill Ekpenyong, described the administration as youth-friendly and promised to support the smooth process that will herald the party’s victory.

Other leaders who spoke include former Deputy Governor, Nsima Ekere, former Deputy Governor, Valerie Ebe, former NDDC Managing Director, Sir Bassey Dan Abia Snr, former National Assembly member, Barr Bassey Dan Abia, and Engr Uwem Okoko, the President General of Arise with Renewed Hope Initiative.

While Hon Pat Ifon spoke for Eket federal constituency, Chief Esio Oquong Udoh spoke on behalf of Oron Federal Constituency.