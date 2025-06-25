2027: Eradiri Advises Atiku To Drop Presidential Ambition

Share

Erstwhile Ijaw Youth Council President Udengs Eradiri yesterday advised ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to drop his presidential ambition in the interest of peace and unity in the country.

In a statement, Eradiri claimed that Atiku’s failed bids to occupy Aso Rock Villa had done untold damage to the development of Niger Delta and destroyed the reputation of some of the respected leaders from the region.

He claimed that former Bayelsa State Gover – nor Diepreye Alamieye – seigha was humiliated, suffered and died because of his relationship with Atiku.

The former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment also alleged that former Delta State Governor Onanefe Ibori ‘s political alliance with Atiku was part of the reason he was jailed.

Share