New Telegraph

June 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 25, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. 2027: Eradiri Advises…

2027: Eradiri Advises Atiku To Drop Presidential Ambition

Erstwhile Ijaw Youth Council President Udengs Eradiri yesterday advised ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar to drop his presidential ambition in the interest of peace and unity in the country.

In a statement, Eradiri claimed that Atiku’s failed bids to occupy Aso Rock Villa had done untold damage to the development of Niger Delta and destroyed the reputation of some of the respected leaders from the region.

He claimed that former Bayelsa State Gover – nor Diepreye Alamieye – seigha was humiliated, suffered and died because of his relationship with Atiku.

The former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment also alleged that former Delta State Governor Onanefe Ibori ‘s political alliance with Atiku was part of the reason he was jailed.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

DL4ALL Initiative’ll Address Gaps Affecting Tech Adoption, Others
Read Next

Saro-Wiwa, 8 Others Not Martyrs, Don’t Deserve Pardon –Birabi
Share
Copy Link
×