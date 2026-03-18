2027: Enugu Govt Inaugurates Support Group For Mbah’s Re-Election

The Enugu State Government has inaugurated a group known as the “Progressives Movement for Peter Mbah (PMPM)” for Enugu North Senatorial Zone ahead of the 2027 reelection of Mbah.

The group was unveiled at a well-attended event, drawing party faithful and supporters from across the six Council Areas of the zone namely Igbo-Etiti, Igbo-Eze North, Igbo-Eze South, Nsukka, Udenu, and Uzo-Uwani, yesterday in Enugu. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration is part of efforts to mobilise grassroots support for Mbah’s re-election in 2027. Speaking at the

inauguration, Prof Chidiebere Onyia, the Convener of the movement and Secretary to the State Government, said the initiative was designed to create a focused and effective support structure driven by new and committed members.

According to Onyia, the group aims to avoid the pitfalls of past support movements where the same individuals rotated across multiple platforms without delivering real grassroots impact.

“We are single-focused, and that focus is to ensure that the achievements of His Excellency, Gov. Peter Ndubisi Mbah, are effectively communicated to the grassroots,” he said. He added that the movement would adopt an evidence-based communication strategy to highlight the governor’s performance and encourage voter participation in the 2027 elections.