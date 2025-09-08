2027: Enugu APC Women Endorse Tinubu

The women’s wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

The endorsement was during the 2025 APC Enugu Women Stakeholders’ Conference, featuring the unveiling of the APC Enugu Women’s Wing and Official Uniform in Enugu, weekend.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology Uche Nnaji; the APC National Women Leader Mary Alile-Idele; and the APC Deputy National Chairman (South) Emma Eneukwu were present at the event.

Alile-Idele described Tinubu as a leader whose “unwavering commitment to renewing the hope of Nigerians has endeared him to party members across the country”. She said: “Mr. President is doing a lot to empower women.

“From financial inclusion initiatives to targeted capacity building programmes, the Tinubu administration is laying a solid foundation for Nigerian women to thrive.

“I call on all Enugu women and indeed all the women across the South East and Nigeria to continue to support Mr. President and the APC.”