2027: Enugu APC Assures Mbah Of Easy Entry

The Enugu State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed readiness to welcome the State Governor, Barr. Peter Mbah of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the party, should he choose to defect to the APC.

Former state chairman of the party,

Dr. Ben Nwoye, the former State Chairman, made this remark during the Progressive Group’s stakeholders’ meeting at Universal Hotel, Independence Layout, Enugu.

Nwoye noted that the Progressive Group brings together APC members in Enugu State, non-partisan citizens, and members of other political parties who share progressive values and are committed to the development of both the country and Enugu State.

Speaking further, he said such a coalition would gladly receive Governor Mbah into the ruling party.

Nwoye, however, rejected the claim that the suspended State Chairman, Ugo Agbala and Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, could stand in the way of Governor Mbah joining the APC.

“We are aware of the speculation that Governor Mbah may join the APC, and contrary to rumours, neither Agbala nor Nnaji can stop him.

“Agbala has been suspended by his ward, and a court order has barred him and nine others from parading themselves as chairman. The minister is equally not in a position to speak for the APC; he’s just a member of the Federal Executive Council.”

He pointed out that President Bola Tinubu, during his visit to Enugu on February 4, had called for support for Mbah irrespective of political affiliation.

“One of the motions we passed was to receive Governor Mbah into the APC if he decides to join and to support his re-election bid in 2027, in line with the President’s directive,” Nwoye added.

He further praised President Tinubu for enacting the law to establish a Federal University of Agriculture in Enugu State and for appointing an indigene of the state as the Chief of Naval Staff.

“The President has made impactful use of subsidy savings in Enugu State. He recently approved the Federal University of Agriculture for the state and earlier appointed an Enugu son as Chief of Naval Staff. Enugu State will reciprocate by supporting his re-election in 2027,” he said

He lauded Mbah for his exemplary leadership and inclusive governance, encouraging him to sustain efforts in delivering the dividends of democracy to the populace.