2027: Enugu ADC Hails Mark Over Oyegun’s New Appointment

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Enugu State has commended the National Chairman of the party, Senator David Mark for appointing a 50-member Policy and Manifesto Committee, headed by former Edo State Governor, Chief John Odigie Oyegun as Chairman.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the ADC Enugu State Media Team through the National Coordinator of ADC Like-Minds, Comrade Adolphus Ude, and made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja.

Ude who described the appointment as heart-warming, expressed excitement over the caliber, capacity and reputation of the appointees, describing them as 50 credible and experienced wise men and women.

He said: “We extend our warmest congratulations to the 50 newly appointed members of ADC Policy and Manifesto Committee, headed by elder statesman and former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie Oyegun as Chairman.

“We celebrate this milestone achievement and welcome the 50 newly appointed men and women to the national team! Your dedication and commitment to the party’s vision are truly commendable. We look forward to working together to drive progress and unity in this country.