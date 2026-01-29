2027: Enugu ADC Commends Mark over Oyegun’s New Appointment

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Enugu State has commended the National Chairman of the party, Senator David Mark for appointing a 50-member Policy and Manifesto Committee, headed by former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie Oyegun as Chairman.

The commendation was contained in a statement signed by the ADC Enugu State Media Team through the National Coordinator of ADC Like-Minds, Comrade Adolphus Ude, and made available to newsmen on Thursday in Abuja.

Ude who described the appointment as heart-warming, expressed excitement over the caliber, capacity and reputation of the appointees, describing them as 50 credible and experienced wise men and women.

He said: “We extend our warmest congratulations to the 50 newly appointed members of ADC Policy and Manifesto Committee, headed by elder statesman and former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie Oyegun as Chairman.

“We celebrate this milestone achievement and welcome the 50 newly appointed men and women to the national team! Your dedication and commitment to the party’s vision are truly commendable. We look forward to working together to drive progress and unity in this country.

Ude assured Nigerians of ADC’s preparedness to recover Nigeria from the setbacks of APC’s maladministration and reposition the country once more on the path of greatness, to guarantee the safety and socio-economic well-being of Nigerians, both at home and in the diaspora.