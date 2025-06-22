2027: Endorsements Threaten APC

Share

The endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for second term by party members is one that is causing frictions in the All Progressives Congress (APC), and outside the party as some persons believe it is too early, while others believe he has not merited it and some party members believe it is the way to go. JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM looks at the different positions and the frictions in the endorsement.

The way some persons are defecting into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) one would have expected that nothing would be wrong with the party. Because it is believed in some quarters that the party and its administration have done well, the reason for the defections and expectations for more defections into the party.

But like it is being said, not all that glitters is gold. Some could be a spray.

The last adoption of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for 2027 by the APC North-East stakeholders in Gombe State and the emerging effect was an eye opener that it was not yet hurray for the party. A summit ordinary that should cause a problem turned into fracas that security personnel started protecting dignitaries from being hurt.

According to the former member of the APC Caretaker Committee, Ismail Ahmed, there was no need for the adoption of President Tinubu as the candidate of the party in that North-East summit meeting.

Ahmed, who represented the APC Youth wing in that Caretaker Committee said the essence of the summit was to reassess the performance of the APC government and make input for the areas of improvement. He alleged that it is given in APC that no other aspirant contest the Presidential ticket against the President. Ahmed, a chieftain of the party, made his assertion on a television program.

Like Ahmed some persons believe that the adoption of the President for 2027 was unnecessary as his reelection would be something he should merit from his performance.

According to this school of thought, his adoption by party members was a mark of failure in achievements by his government. “If it was obvious that his administration had done well, there should be no reason for adoption. What party members should be doing is to showcase what his administration has achieved,” a political analyst said.

“An adoption of a President or political office holder midway in his first term signifies failure and not performance because his performance and not the people would have spoken for him,” the analyst said.

Last Sunday, angry delegates disrupted a meeting of the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-East after the leaders endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu but failed to endorsed Vice President Kashim Shettima.

It was a situation that tore the meeting apart as stakeholders from different states in the zones started rooting for their own to replace the Vice President in 2027.

The governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, the state the Vice President comes from vehemently opposed the situation the President would be endorsed without the Vice President.

Explaining the situation at the meeting, the APC National Vice Chairman North-East, Salihu Mustapha had said that the provision of the constitution of the party provides for the nomination of the President and not Vice President. Mustapha further also said that it is the responsibility of the President to choose his Vice and not the party.

He said, “It would have been inappropriate to endorse the Vice President along with the President because it would pre-assume that he is the running mate.”

Salihu Mustapha is the longest serving APC National Working Committee member (NWC). He has been there since 2015. He replaced the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Engr. Babachir Lawal on the APC NWC.

The endorsement of the President for a second term has been done by the North Central, North-West, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) and APC National Assembly Caucus.

A party chieftain said the endorsement is not necessarily on performance but from those expecting political appointments from the present administration now or in the future.

In his reaction to myriad of endorsement, the former Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) and APC foundation member, Osita Okechukwu said, “Methinks the adoption of PBAT is based on the gigantic trans- zonal infrastructure he embarked upon.

Many of the geopolitical zones are hopeful of transformation, which engender prosperity.

“Secondly, people view the establishment of regional development commissions and local government financial autonomy as alternate restructuring; which failed in spite of serial National and State Assemblies amendments of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Thirdly, in the presidential system of government, the Presidents are always obliged first refusal option.”

Another chieftain of the party, Prof Rufa’i Ahmed Alkali has called for calm ahead of 2027 endorsement and the crisis that it has generated in the North East.

Alkali, in a statement said, “l wish to address the unfortunate tension and public concern that followed the North East APC stakeholders meeting held in Gombe on Sunday, June 15, 2025 — particularly the controversy surrounding the absence of a formal endorsement of His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, alongside President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“As a long-standing and committed member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I feel compelled to appeal to all party stakeholders, leaders, and supporters — especially across the North East — to exercise caution, demonstrate political maturity, and remain focused on the unity and stability of our great party.

“It is not unusual, in a thriving democracy such as ours, for differences of opinion to emerge, especially as political momentum gradually builds toward the 2027 general elections. However, we must remember that the APC has, over the years, weathered similar moments with dignity and brotherhood — always putting party cohesion and national interest above all other interests.

“Let it be clear: now is not the time for premature posturing or muscle-flexing. We are barely midway through the current administration, which is still focused on implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda. Our priority must remain consolidating the achievements recorded so far under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, particularly in securing our nation, reviving our economy, and restoring public confidence in governance.

“Any divisive signals, particularly from within the ranks of our own party, risk undermining not just our legacy but the confidence of Nigerians who entrusted us with leadership. The North-East has played and continues to play a pivotal role in the APC’s success story. We must, therefore, rise above internal frictions and recommit ourselves to constructive dialogue, inclusive engagement, and party discipline.”

Some other party members and non party members also have spoken unreservedly over the endorsement. To some, it is very untimely for APC members to endorse a President midway through his first tenure and when some persons believe that the economic policies have not yielded the necessary fruits.

For instance, some believe that the removal of the fuel subsidy ought to have reduced government borrowing as more money is disposed to the government. “The Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration was yet to yield dividends, a political puritan said.

Another factor of concern to the endorsement to some party members is the fact that the Vice President is not receiving the same endorsement as the President, a situation some persons consider inimical to the party.

“If the endorsement is not properly done and managed, it might affect the APC in 2027,” a party member said.

