2027 Elections: Tribal Groups In Niger Vow To Re-Elect Bago

Various tribal associations in Niger State, under the auspices of the Inter-Tribal Association, have pledged their support for the re-election of Governor Umaru Bago in the 2027 general elections, describing him as the first governor to recognise non-indigenes through multiple appointments.

The pledge was made during the inauguration of Garatu Ward Executive members in Bosso Local Government Area.

Speaking at the event, several tribal leaders commended Governor Bago’s performance in his first two years in office, vowing to mobilise their members across the 25 local government areas of the state to secure his second term.

They also pledged their commitment to align with the governor’s New Niger Agenda to ensure the state’s development.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Inter-Tribal Matters, Chief George Dike, represented by the Coordinator of Chanchaga LGA, Hon. Emmanuel Pouyeibo, lauded Governor Bago for repositioning his office to accelerate inclusivity for non-indigenes.

He assured that the association would mobilise massive support for the governor’s re-election bid, describing the establishment of the Inter-Tribal Association as a unique initiative.

“The governor has created a micro-entity of different states coming together to develop Niger State,” he said, urging members of the association to remain united in their resolve to support the administration’s vision.