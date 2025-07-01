2027 Elections: Nwankwo Urges Action For Credible Reforms

The Convener of the Civil Society Situation Room, Clement Nwankwo, has called on all stakeholders and well-meaning Nigerians to actively engage in securing credible elections in 2027, stating that “hope without effort is useless.”

Nwankwo made the remarks on Monday during an appearance on Politics Today, a program aired on Channels Television, where he emphasized the urgent need for deliberate and sustained efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions ahead of the next general elections.

“If I say I’m hopeful but do nothing, then nothing happens. If I say I’ve lost hope, then we do nothing,” he said.

“I have seen dictatorship and the brutality of unconstitutional rule. Nothing surpasses ensuring that our democracy survives.”

Highlighting the persistent flaws in Nigeria’s electoral processes, Nwankwo stressed that the country must shift from passive optimism to proactive engagement in electoral reforms.

He also criticized the internal dynamics of political parties, noting that a lack of internal democracy and fairness continues to undermine the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic system.

“We need to fix the political parties from within,” he said. “The absence of transparency and internal democracy is one of the major obstacles to credible elections.”

As Nigeria counts down to the 2027 general elections, Nwankwo’s message is a clarion call to both civil society and political actors to commit to electoral integrity, transparency, and accountability.

His comments underscore the importance of collaborative national efforts to preserve democracy and ensure that the will of the people is truly reflected at the ballot box.