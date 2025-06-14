2027 Elections: Nigeria Needs Electoral, Judicial Reforms

Share

As we approach the 2027 elections, electoral reform alone does not guarantee stable democratic process, free and fair elections. For Nigeria to achieve progress in electoral reform, we must back it up with judicial reform. We must initiate policy to elect judges for magistrate, high court, court of appeal, and Supreme Court. Judges must be elected by the people. We must train judges to handle cases arising from electoral disputes. The President of the Federal Republic of Nige-ria, must stop appointing judges based on recommendations from the National Judi-cial Council and subject to confirmation by the Senate. This process ensures a weak merit-based and weak skill-based selection process. Nigeria needs judicial reform that will enable Nigerians to elect judges that will promote judicial integrity, put a stop to judgments that are based on technicalities and unanimous decision of judges like Edo 2024 governorship election. We need elec-toral reform that will stop judgments based on technicalities, unanimous decision of judges and enhance our electoral laws.

A fundamental expectation in demo-cratic systems is the deepening of the in-dependence of the judiciary in adjudicat-ing electoral disputes. Nigerians look to reforms that safeguard the judiciary from political interference, ensuring judges can impartially interpret and apply the law without external influence. Strengthening the independence of the judiciary is crucial for upholding the rule of law and fostering public trust in the electoral process.

Deterrence of Electoral Malpractices Electoral reforms should include measures to deter electoral malpractices and misconduct. This may involve enhancing the legal framework to sanction individu-als or parties found guilty of electoral of-fenses, including vote rigging, bribery, or intimidation. By enforcing strict penalties for electoral misconduct, judicial reforms can help safeguard the integrity of elections and deter future violations.

INEC in its 2023 Final Report on the 2023 General Election said a compendium of legal offences and penalties in the elector-al and political process was presented to Judicial and party officials.

Judiciary occupies a very important po-sition in any democratic institution of gov-ernment. Judiciary is therefore expected to ensure that the executive and the legislative arms of government keep faith with the cardinal goals of democracy, good gover-nance and above all observance of rule of law, fundamental doctrine of separation of power, independence of judiciary, and check and balances. The Nigerian judiciary over the years has been grappling with the challenges of keeping or restricting each branch of government within its consti-tutional boundaries. These have proven difficult the expectation of the Nigerian Judiciary to engender a true democratic culture and constitutionalism in the Nige-rian polity. The role of the judiciary as the bastion of constitutional democracy in a democratised Nigeria has been put to test in recent times even to its elastic limit. The problem with Nigerian judiciary is not limited to lack of courage and temptation to corruption in deciding political cases especially the determination of election petitions but it also extend to inherent institutional challenges such as; delay in dis-pensation of justice, incidence of conflicting judgments, and embarrassing prevalence of judicial corruption and unethical practic-es. This development calls for reform in the judiciary. Nigeria has a chequered history of series of judicial reforms. Nonetheless, the debates are still rife as to whether the reform exercise has assisted the common man aspiration and expectations in a de-mocratised polity in view of the mounting virulent criticism of judicial corruption, in-competence of judges, political infiltration and interference in the justice sector, delay in the administration of justice, lack of in-dependence of the judiciary, and technical justice among others. This development has accentuated the call for a major reform in the Nigerian judiciary. .

Nigeria must monitor the election of judges process in Mexico which is expect-ed to have the most significant impact on everyday legal matters. The technical ca-pability and experience of the new judg-es will be crucial in addressing everyday justice cases in civil, family, commercial, and criminal disputes that directly affect Mexican citizens’ daily lives.

Nigeria must learn from Mexico which is embarking on an unprecedented histor-ical transformation that will reshape the country in various ways. With the changes now outlined in the Mexican Constitution, the legal community remains hopeful that the judicial reform will benefit society and the country as a whole.

A recent reform of the judicial power in Mexico is set to transform the work of courts and law firms in the country, pre-senting opportunities and challenges for lawyers as they prepare for the changes

In September 2024, Mexico’s Congress passed a transformative reform concerning the nation’s judicial system that includes having the members of the judiciary be elected by popular vote. This significant change, which opens the election process to individuals holding an undergraduate law degree and meeting certain qualifications, has ignited considerable debate both do-mestically and on the international stage.

As this reform is still in its early phases, there is a level of uncertainty surrounding its potential impact on the practice of law in Mexico. Until the new judges assume their roles in August 2025, the direction in which the Mexican judiciary is heading remains largely speculative.

Most of the discussion around the re-form of the judicial power in Mexico has focused mainly on the democratic process for appointing Supreme Court justices and federal judges. However, it is important to emphasize that the reform’s impact extends beyond the federal level to include local or state judges, who are responsible for ad-ministering everyday justice throughout the country.

Nigeria must embark on an unprece-dented historical transformation of judicia-ry that will reshape the country in various ways. Nigeria must initiate changes now to be outlined in the Nigerian Constitution, the legal community remains hopeful that the judicial reform will benefit society and the country as a whole.

Inwalomhe Donald writes via inwalomhe.donald@yahoo.com

