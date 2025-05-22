2027 Elections: Adebayo Declares He Will Not Step Down For Atiku

Share

Former presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has firmly stated that he will not step down for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the lead-up to the 2027 presidential election.

Adebayo made this known during an interview on Channels Television on Wednesday night, addressing growing speculation that Atiku might contest the 2027 election on the SDP platform.

The rumors have emerged amid ongoing political realignments among opposition leaders aiming to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the next general election.

In his remarks, Adebayo emphasized that no individual, including himself or Atiku, can claim ownership of the SDP or use it for personal political ambitions.

“I will not step down for Atiku Abubakar, and he has not said that anybody should step down for him,” Adebayo stated.

“Neither me nor Atiku Abubakar can use the SDP. The party belongs to the Nigerian people — nobody can use it. What can happen is that those who believe in the ideology of the party can come to the party. We are not available to be used. If you want to join us, you can join us.”

Adebayo’s comments come as leading opposition figures, including Atiku Abubakar, former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, are reportedly exploring a coalition strategy to unseat President Tinubu in 2027.

The potential alliance is expected to reshape the political landscape, as opposition parties seek to unify their platforms and rally behind a single candidate capable of defeating the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

While Atiku’s next political move remains uncertain, Adebayo’s declaration sends a strong message about internal democracy and ideological commitment within the SDP.

The Social Democratic Party has reiterated its commitment to democratic processes and inclusivity, encouraging any interested candidates to follow due process in seeking the party’s ticket for 2027.

As Nigeria gears up for another pivotal election cycle, the dynamics within the opposition camps continue to evolve, with party loyalty, credibility, and political ideologies taking center stage in the race for leadership.

