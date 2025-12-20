2027 Election Will Not Hold – Primate Ayodele

As political parties gear up for the 2027 general elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has declared that the scheduled elections will not hold in 2027, but the date will be adjusted to 2026.

The outspoken cleric made this revelation on Saturday, December 20, while speaking at his annual World Press Conference ahead of the coming year.

Speaking extensively while fielding questions from journalists shortly after giving his 2026 declaration, Primate Ayodele urges Nigerians to seek God’s face ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

READ ALSO:

When asked if there is light at the end of the tunnel for Nigeria regarding the current state of the nation.

The Man of God advised President Bola Tinubu to seek the face of God for cleansing so that his efforts can be appreciated.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Primate Ayodele gave a series of prophecies for Nigeria, the 2027 General elections, the 2026 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), the United States (US) President, amongst others, on occurrences that will shape the year 2026.

The prophecies also extended beyond the borders of Nigeria, Africa and the world at large.