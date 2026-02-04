New Telegraph

February 4, 2026
2027 Election Timetable Ready – INEC

Review Amupitan’s Appointment As INEC Chair, SCSN Tells Tinubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that the timetable for 2027 general elections in the country has been prepared while reaffirming its readiness for the general elections.

Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Joash Amupitan, made this known on Wednesday in Abuja during an engagement with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

He noted that this readiness remains despite delays in the passage of the amended Electoral Act currently before the National Assembly.

The electoral body disclosed that it has already completed work on the election timetable and schedule of activities and now awaits legislative action on the proposed amendments.

Amupitan further explained that although the Commission has forwarded its recommendations to lawmakers, the timing of the Electoral Act’s amendment could affect certain aspects of the election schedule.

According to him, some activities outlined in the timetable may require adjustments depending on when the National Assembly concludes work on the amended law.

He, however, stressed that the Commission remains committed to delivering a credible election.

