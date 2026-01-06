2027 Election: Sokoto APC Endorses Tinubu, Aliyu For Second Term

The All Progressives Congress (APC) inAll Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has officially endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ahmad Aliyu for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

The endorsement was reaffirmed by the state party chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida, during the inauguration of committees for the APC’s e-registration exercise. Achida charged committee members to take the task seriously, stressing that the exercise must produce clear results.

“Sokoto State is tilting towards a one-party state, and that party is the APC,” he said. “This registration will show our capacity, capability, and numerical strength, and send a clear signal that the APC remains firmly in control.”

Achida urged that local government and ward-level structures be fully involved to ensure Sokoto emerges among the states with the highest number of registered APC members, further consolidating the party’s advantage over opposition parties. He also set a one-month deadline for the exercise.

State Commissioner for Information, Bello Sambo Danchadi, highlighted that the exercise would provide a credible database of party members across Sokoto and allow the APC to assess its numerical strength and organizational capacity.

The e-registration structure comprises a main committee, zonal committees, and a publicity committee. The State Monitoring Committee is chaired by Isa Sadiq Achida, with Yakubu Maccido serving as Secretary.

Zonal committee leadership includes: Sokoto Central Zone: Chairman, Alhaji Yahaya Buhari; Secretary, Barrister Bashir Jobe, Sokoto East Zone: Chairman, Alhaji Yusuf Mohammed Maccido; Secretary, Barrister Bashir Gobir, Sokoto South Zone: Chairman, Alhaji Haruna Abbas; Secretary, Ibrahim Suleiman

Co-chairman of Sokoto Central, Yahya Buhari, assured party leaders that members would work diligently to promote unity and deliver impressive registration results. “We are committed to the progress and unity of the APC. This exercise will further strengthen the party and position it for victory in forthcoming elections,” he said.

The inauguration of the e-registration committees is part of APC’s broader efforts to modernize its membership system, eliminate duplication, and enhance internal organization ahead of the 2027 elections.