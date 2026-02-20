2027: Election Rigging Is Planned Already – PDP Spokesman

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ini Ememobong, on Thursday alleged that some people have planned to rig the 2027 general elections.

Speaking in an interview on Arise Television, Ememobong said that a plan has been conspired with some people in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to print the serial number of election results, EC8A, and use the same serial number.

According to the PDP Spokesperson, the 2023 general election, only 26% of people who registered to vote actually voted.

“Why people are afraid of electronic transmission of election results is that with collusion with some people in INEC, they are going to print the serial number of election result, EC8A, and they are going to use the same serialized number.

“So you are going to find two result sheets. They call the person at the polling unit and ask for the total number of accreditation because BVAS’s accreditation will capture the total number, but because it’s manual voting, they cannot sort the votes.

“So, they will take that accreditation digit and fill in a form in their houses. Some of them have had histories of putting the result sheet in boxes in their houses and trying to submit it. So that is what is going to happen,” he said.