2027 Election: PDP Elects New N’Central Executives

As part of its strategic repositioning ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has elected new North Central zonal executives during a peaceful and transparent congress held at Langfield Leisure Park, Rayfield, Jos, Plateau State.

Chairman of the Congress Electoral Committee, Dr. Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), announced Abdulrahman Mohammed as the new PDP North Central Zonal Chairman. Mohammed secured 526 votes to defeat Abraham Ajiya, who garnered 18 votes. Alhassan Nda Gana was also elected as the Zonal Youth Leader with 539 votes.

While elections were held for the positions of Zonal Chairman and Youth Leader, ten other offices, including ex-officio roles, were filled unopposed, in line with the Electoral Act.

Mohammed, who previously served as Deputy National Auditor of the PDP, now assumes the role of National Vice Chairman to lead the zone into future electoral contests.

Prominent among the newly elected executives are Orogu Francis (Zonal Secretary) and Ndagana Alhasan (Zonal Youth Leader).

The congress attracted high-ranking party stakeholders from across the North Central zone, including former Senate Presidents, serving and past governors, National and State Assembly members, former ministers, and other party chieftains.

In his acceptance speech, Abdulrahman Mohammed expressed appreciation for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to reposition the PDP for electoral victory in the zone.

“We will not betray the mandate given to us. Our focus is clear—PDP must reclaim all the states in this zone and return to power at the national level,” he said.

He also commended Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State for providing an enabling environment for the successful conduct of the congress.

Governor Mutfwang, who hosted the congress, described the peaceful exercise as a demonstration of PDP’s internal democratic strength and organizational maturity.

“We have shown that we are a people of peace, unity, and love—committed to the ideals of our great party,” Mutfwang stated.

He congratulated the newly elected executives and urged them to immediately begin the task of uniting the party across the zone.

“To those who stepped down in the spirit of party unity, your sacrifices will not be forgotten,” the governor said. “I urge the new leadership to reconcile differences and build a strong, united front ahead of the 2027 elections.”

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, also addressed delegates, dismissing fears of a PDP collapse.

“Defections may cause ripples, but the PDP remains resilient. We will regroup and emerge stronger. This congress is part of our broader strategy to revitalize the party,” Moro stated.

Earlier, the immediate past North Central Zonal Vice Chairman, Hon. Theophilus Dakas Shan, and the Chairman of the Congress Local Organizing Committee, Senator Napoleon Bali, called on party members to return to their states with renewed determination to reclaim political leadership come 2027.

Delegates to the congress were drawn from Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Niger, Kwara, Kogi, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

