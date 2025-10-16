2027 Election Has Become An Ethnic Contest- Momodu

A member of the African Democratic Party (ADC) and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, on Wednesday said the forthcoming 2027 presidential election has become an ethnic contest.

Taking to his verified X handle on Thursday, Momodu, however, warned that all attempts to turn Nigeria into a one-party state should be discouraged.

The former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful said the votes of the opposition can only come from former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Aminu Tambuwal, Nasir El-Rufai, and Kano Emir, Mohammed Sanusi.

He also noted that elections were a game of numbers, adding that as a democrat, he’s not afraid of healthy electoral competition.

He wrote: ” The 2027 Presidential election has patently, and obviously, become an ethnic contest, and the votes for opposition can only come from the opposite direction where you have Atiku, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, El-Rufai, and even Emir Sanusi (if he decides to step down from royalty to politics).

“The Southern aspirants should also not be disqualified as long as they are ready for a primary, since popularity can only be verified via contest or consensus amongst the major opposition groups

“Everything must be done to discourage a one-party state or monarchical government.”