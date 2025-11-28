2027: El-Rufai Officially Joins ADC, Abejide Expelled For Indiscipline

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), months after leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This emerged on a day ADC announced expelling of its only member in the House of Representatives, Leke Abejide, “for various acts of indiscipline.”

It was learnt that the former governor registered with the ADC and collected his membership card at the party office in Unguwar Sarki Ward, Kaduna State. The former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory was accompanied by his loyal supporters, including former appointees and local government chairmen.

Speaking, El-Rufai pledged to leverage the ADC platform to confront what he described as incompetent leadership in the state.

He stated this while speaking to his supporters and party officials, including the ADC Vice Chairman (North West), Hon. Jafaru Sani, and National Membership Secretary, Senator Sadiq Yar’adua. He said: “I’m a bona fide member of the African Democratic Congress.

“The SDP would not agree to open up to the coalition leadership because the government has bribed and compromised some of the leaders.

“Happily, the ADC agreed to the terms and conditions of the coalition leadership.” He stated that all pending by-elections and local contests, which had delayed his full commitment, had now concluded. Meanwhile, ADC’s National Publicity.