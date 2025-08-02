2027: El-Rufai Mobilises Support For ADC In Sokoto

A former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Saturday stormed Sokoto State to intensify grassroots mobilisation efforts for a united opposition coalition aimed at removing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

El-Rufai, a key figure in the new coalition under the African Democratic Congress,(ADC) held a series of strategic meetings with political stakeholders, youth groups, and women from across Sokoto’s 23 local government areas.

He described the APC as incompetent and clannish, warning that the party’s prolonged hold on power threatens Nigeria’s unity and long-term progress.

READ ALSO

The former governor emphasised that the choice of the ADC as the coalition’s platform was deliberate, aimed at uniting progressive forces behind a credible alternative that prioritises national interest over personal ambition.

El-Rufai praised the warm reception in Sokoto, expressing optimism about the coalition’s growing strength in the Northwest.

“I didn’t get into politics to enrich myself but to serve. And when a government ceases to serve the people, it is our duty as citizens to resist it. We must take action.

“If we allow this APC government another term, what remains of Nigeria’s social fabric may be destroyed. This is the fight of our lives,” he said, adding that the coalition would sustain its countrywide mobilisation to build a formidable resistance against the ruling party.