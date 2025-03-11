2027: El-Rufai Dumps APC, Joins SDP To Lead Opposition

Share

Former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), alleging that the leadership of the APC failed to address the “unhealthy situation of the party”.

The one time Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) made his defection known yesterday, shortly after he submitted a letter resigning his membership of the APC to his ward in Kaduna State.

In a statement titled: “Onwards to the Future”, el-Rufai said after waiting for things to change for the better in the ruling party, he has decided to pursue his political aspirations on the platform of another political party with “progressive values.”

He said that as a founding member of the APC, he has fond memories of working with other compatriots to negotiate the merger of some legacy political parties that created the APC in 2013.

Part of his statement read: “It had been my hope since 2013 that my personal values and that of the APC will continue to align up to the time I choose to retire from politics.

“Developments in the last two years confirm that there is no desire on the part of those who currently control and run the APC to acknowledge, much less address, the unhealthy situation of the party.

“On my part, I have raised concerns in private and, more recently, in public regarding the capricious trajectory of the party. “Therefore, at this point in my political journey, I have come to the conclusion that I must seek another political platform for the pursuit of the progressive values I cherish.

“I have diligently served the APC and made my contributions to its viability as a political platform, but I recognise that the party has since strayed and left me stuck in the vision of its well-meaning founding fathers and mothers. “As a loyal party man, I worked to help secure the APC’s election victories in 2015, 2019 and 2023.

I was one of the many governors elected on the party’s platform in 2015 and 2019 that stood for certain democratic and progressive principles to advance nation-building.

“Today, 10th March 2025, I have submitted a letter resigning my membership of the APC to my ward in Kaduna, effective immediately.

Prior to this step, I had concluded consultations with my mentors, colleagues and loyalists across the country about the future. I have now decided to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and adopt it as the platform for our future political engagements and activities.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

