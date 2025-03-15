Share

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has called on prominent opposition figures including Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Rauf Aregbesola to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a united front against President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential elections.

El-Rufai, who dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday, March 10, over a misalignment of values, made this appeal during an interview with BBC Hausa.

The former Governor stressed that the strength of the opposition lies in its unity and rejected proposals to merge or form a new political outfit.

Meanwhile, the Presidency has downplayed concerns surrounding the 2027 polls, insisting that President Tinubu is concentrating on critical economic reforms aimed at boosting Nigeria’s welfare.

READ ALSO:

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications highlighted key achievements of the current administration, including rising foreign reserves, reduced inflation, and an improved trade surplus.

Expressing his personal disillusionment with the Tinubu administration, El-Rufai admitted that his support for the president was initially rooted in Tinubu’s record in Lagos, but that he now feels betrayed.

He also hinted that his own presidential ambitions for 2027 would ultimately depend on both the party’s direction and the will of the Nigerian people.

As political realignments intensify ahead of the upcoming elections, El-Rufai’s call for opposition leaders to consolidate under the SDP banner marks a significant development in Nigeria’s evolving political landscape.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

