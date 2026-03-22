Prominent chieftains and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Egbeda/Ona Ara federal constituency of Oyo State have formally declared their total support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and House of Representatives member, Hon. Akin Alabi, in 2027.

The declaration came during the launch of “Friends of Akin Alabi for Tinubu 2027,” a grassroots volunteer movement unveiled on Saturday in the Alaakia area of Ibadan.

The group is dedicated to ensuring the continuity of the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA).

The event drew key party figures from both Egbeda and Ona Ara Local Government Areas, including Hon. Akin Alabi, who chairs the House of Representatives Committee on Works; Mrs Adenike Alabi; former Ona Ara Chairman Hon. Adebowale Amao; former Egbeda Chairman Alhaji Ismaila Akanni; Hon. Ademola Olawuyi; and the group’s coordinator, Oluwatosin Oluwadara.

Also present were Hon. Bola Fawole, Hon. Dauda Adeniyi Bashir, Ona Ara APC Chairman Hon. Wasiu Ogundipe, Egbeda APC Women Leader Mrs Aderonke Adedeji, and other notable supporters.

Addressing the crowd, Alabi dismissed opposition figures, describing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra Governor Peter Obi as “confused politicians” with no grasp of Nigeria’s economy.

He asserted that neither they nor any other challengers could match President Tinubu’s leadership.

“We are here for the official presentation of Friends of Akin Alabi for Tinubu 2027. We have been conducting background checks and registering volunteers.

“We are trying to raise 20,000 volunteers to work for Tinubu in this constituency. The people here are ready to vote for his re-election,” Alabi stated.

Alabi defended the administration’s economic policies, noting that fuel subsidy removal and naira floatation—policies advocated by all major 2023 presidential candidates—are now being implemented by Tinubu.

He said, “Everybody who understands the economy will know that Nigeria’s economy is on the right track. The opposition said they would do what the President is doing. He is doing it, and now they are confused.”

Coordinator Oluwatosin Oluwadara emphasised the group’s grassroots mission, saying, “We are building a network of 20,000 committed volunteers—20,000 mobilizers, 20,000 voices, 20,000 champions of this movement across our communities.”

Former Ona Ara Chairman, Ismaila Akanni, urged supporters to take the campaign to households and markets, insisting that aspiring candidates cannot match Tinubu’s record.

“We will not allow them to come here and support another candidate or party apart from APC,” he declared.

Egbeda APC Women Leader Aderonke Adedeji praised Alabi’s performance, stating, “This is not the first time we’ve had a federal representative, but this one has done well.”

Hon. Bola Fawole from Ona Ara summed up the sentiment succinctly: “As for Tinubu, there is no vacancy—and there is no vacancy in Egbeda and Ona Ara federal constituency.”